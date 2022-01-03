Senior Airman Jorge Colon-Vazques, 15th Maintenance Squadron aerospace propulsion journeyman, prepares personal documents for a pre-deployment function line during Exercise TROPIC FURY at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, March 1, 2022. The pre-deployment function line ensures Airmen are equipped with proper documentation and essentials prior to deployment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.03.2022 20:59
|Photo ID:
|7077148
|VIRIN:
|220301-F-JA727-0148
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.19 MB
|Location:
|HI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Exercise TROPIC FURY: Phase 1 [Image 15 of 15], by SSgt Alan Ricker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
