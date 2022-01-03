Exercise TROPIC FURY: Phase 1

Senior Airman Jorge Colon-Vazques, 15th Maintenance Squadron aerospace propulsion journeyman, prepares personal documents for a pre-deployment function line during Exercise TROPIC FURY at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, March 1, 2022. The pre-deployment function line ensures Airmen are equipped with proper documentation and essentials prior to deployment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)

