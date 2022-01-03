Exercise TROPIC FURY: Phase 1

Airmen assigned to the 15th Medical Group process deployers in a pre-deployment function line during Exercise TROPIC FURY at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, March 1, 2022. The PDF line was manned with personnel, verifying Airmen are up to date on their medical records, have all the appropriate gear and are ready for deployment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)

