Exercise TROPIC FURY: Phase 1

Airman 1st Class Jaylen Alberts, 647th Logistics Readiness Squadron ground transportation journeyman, operates a forklift while transporting 15th Maintenance Group equipment during Exercise TROPIC FURY at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, March 1, 2022. The 647th LRS is responsible for loading and unloading passengers and cargo in support of airlift operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)

