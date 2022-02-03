Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Exercise TROPIC FURY: Phase 1 [Image 6 of 15]

    Exercise TROPIC FURY: Phase 1

    HI, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Makensie Cooper 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    Members assigned to the 647th Logistics Readiness Squadron load cargo onto a C-17 Globemaster III during Exercise TROPIC FURY at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, March 2, 2022. The 647th LRS is responsible for ensuring passengers and cargo are loaded onto the aircraft safely and efficiently in support of 15th Wing airlift operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Makensie Cooper)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.02.2022
    Date Posted: 03.03.2022 20:59
    Photo ID: 7077137
    VIRIN: 220302-F-GM429-0137
    Resolution: 5677x3785
    Size: 11.02 MB
    Location: HI, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise TROPIC FURY: Phase 1 [Image 15 of 15], by A1C Makensie Cooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Exercise TROPIC FURY: Phase 1
    Exercise TROPIC FURY: Phase 1
    Exercise TROPIC FURY: Phase 1
    Exercise TROPIC FURY: Phase 1
    Exercise TROPIC FURY: Phase 1
    Exercise TROPIC FURY: Phase 1
    Exercise TROPIC FURY: Phase 1
    Exercise TROPIC FURY: Phase 1
    Exercise TROPIC FURY: Phase 1
    Exercise TROPIC FURY: Phase 1
    Exercise TROPIC FURY: Phase 1
    Exercise TROPIC FURY: Phase 1
    Exercise TROPIC FURY: Phase 1
    Exercise TROPIC FURY: Phase 1
    Exercise TROPIC FURY: Phase 1

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ACE
    JBPHH
    Exercise
    USAF
    TROPIC FURY

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT