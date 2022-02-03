Members assigned to the 647th Logistics Readiness Squadron load cargo onto a C-17 Globemaster III during Exercise TROPIC FURY at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, March 2, 2022. The 647th LRS is responsible for ensuring passengers and cargo are loaded onto the aircraft safely and efficiently in support of 15th Wing airlift operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Makensie Cooper)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.02.2022 Date Posted: 03.03.2022 20:59 Photo ID: 7077137 VIRIN: 220302-F-GM429-0137 Resolution: 5677x3785 Size: 11.02 MB Location: HI, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Exercise TROPIC FURY: Phase 1 [Image 15 of 15], by A1C Makensie Cooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.