Airman 1st Class Justin Marcano and Airman 1st Class Jaylen Alberts, 647th Logistics Readiness Squadron ground transportation journeymen, communicate while maneuvering 15th Maintenance Group equipment during Exercise TROPIC FURY at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, March 1, 2022. The 15th Wing’s ability to ready Airmen and aircraft for airlift operations was tested during the exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.01.2022 Date Posted: 03.03.2022 20:59 Photo ID: 7077141 VIRIN: 220301-F-JA727-0078 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 1.13 MB Location: HI, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Exercise TROPIC FURY: Phase 1 [Image 15 of 15], by SSgt Alan Ricker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.