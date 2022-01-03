Exercise TROPIC FURY: Phase 1

Airman 1st Class Justin Marcano, 647th Logistics Readiness Squadron ground transportation journeyman, marshalls cargo during Exercise TROPIC FURY at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, March 1, 2022. The first phase of the exercise tested the 15th Wing’s ability to ready deployers, equipment and aircraft, showing its capability to employ airpower anytime, anywhere. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)

