Senior Airman Cameron Foster, 647th Logistics Readiness Squadron airlift transportation function supervisor, checks shipping documentation on 15th Maintenance Group equipment during Exercise TROPIC FURY at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, March 1, 2022. 647th LRS personnel were tested on their ability to properly catalog, weigh and transport equipment in support of 15th Wing airlift operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.01.2022 Date Posted: 03.03.2022 20:59 Photo ID: 7077142 VIRIN: 220301-F-JA727-0087 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 972.36 KB Location: HI, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Exercise TROPIC FURY: Phase 1 [Image 15 of 15], by SSgt Alan Ricker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.