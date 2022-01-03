Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Exercise TROPIC FURY: Phase 1 [Image 11 of 15]

    Exercise TROPIC FURY: Phase 1

    HI, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Cameron Foster, 647th Logistics Readiness Squadron airlift transportation function supervisor, checks shipping documentation on 15th Maintenance Group equipment during Exercise TROPIC FURY at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, March 1, 2022. 647th LRS personnel were tested on their ability to properly catalog, weigh and transport equipment in support of 15th Wing airlift operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.01.2022
    Date Posted: 03.03.2022 20:59
    Photo ID: 7077142
    VIRIN: 220301-F-JA727-0087
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 972.36 KB
    Location: HI, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise TROPIC FURY: Phase 1 [Image 15 of 15], by SSgt Alan Ricker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Exercise TROPIC FURY: Phase 1
    Exercise TROPIC FURY: Phase 1
    Exercise TROPIC FURY: Phase 1
    Exercise TROPIC FURY: Phase 1
    Exercise TROPIC FURY: Phase 1
    Exercise TROPIC FURY: Phase 1
    Exercise TROPIC FURY: Phase 1
    Exercise TROPIC FURY: Phase 1
    Exercise TROPIC FURY: Phase 1
    Exercise TROPIC FURY: Phase 1
    Exercise TROPIC FURY: Phase 1
    Exercise TROPIC FURY: Phase 1
    Exercise TROPIC FURY: Phase 1
    Exercise TROPIC FURY: Phase 1
    Exercise TROPIC FURY: Phase 1

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ACE
    JBPHH
    Exercise
    USAF
    TROPIC FURY

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT