Cargo from the 15th Maintenance Group is weighed, checked and verified during Exercise TROPIC FURY at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, March 1, 2022. The exercise tested the 15th Wing’s capability to ready Airmen and cargo in support of safeguarding a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.03.2022 20:59
|Photo ID:
|7077139
|VIRIN:
|220301-F-JA727-0054
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.96 MB
|Location:
|HI, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Exercise TROPIC FURY: Phase 1 [Image 15 of 15], by SSgt Alan Ricker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
