AFIMSC visits Yokota

Maj. Gen. Tom Wilcox, left, Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center commander, greets Col. Andrew Campbell, 374th Airlift Wing commander, during a site visit at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Feb. 9, 2022. The visit helped familiarize the AFIMSC command team with the 5th Air Force and Yokota Air Base missions while providing opportunities to support enhancement projects. As the AFIMSC commander, Wilcox is responsible for providing installation and mission support capabilities to all Air Force and Space Force installations. (Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brooklyn Golightly)

