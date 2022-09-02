AFIMSC visits Yokota

Tech. Sgt. Seth Shannon, center, 374th Security Force Squadron kennel master, and Naokazu Tajika, right, 374th SFS military working dog trainer, greet Maj. Gen. Tom Wilcox, Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center commander, at the MWD kennels during a site visit at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Feb. 9, 2022. The 374th SFS MWD kennel tour stop illustrated the limitations of existing facilities, highlighted the ongoing efforts to improve the facility for MWDs and Defenders, and displayed the need for resources to modernize the facility. As the AFIMSC commander, Wilcox is responsible for providing installation and mission support capabilities to all Air Force and Space Force installations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brieana E. Bolfing)

