    AFIMSC visits Yokota [Image 3 of 13]

    AFIMSC visits Yokota

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    02.09.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Brieana Bolfing 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Lt. Col. Timothy Scheffler, right, 374th Civil Engineer Squadron commander, points out project sites to Maj. Gen. Tom Wilcox, Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Hope Skibitsky, AFIMSC command chief, during a site visit at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Feb. 9, 2022. Included among these plans was the temporary lodging facilities relocation and challenges the base faces with the current buildings. As the AFIMSC commander, Wilcox is responsible for providing installation and mission support capabilities to all Air Force and Space Force installations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brieana E. Bolfing)

    Date Taken: 02.09.2022
    Date Posted: 02.14.2022 23:14
    Photo ID: 7052229
    VIRIN: 220209-F-VB704-1191
    Resolution: 4310x3079
    Size: 1.44 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

    This work, AFIMSC visits Yokota [Image 13 of 13], by SrA Brieana Bolfing, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Yokota AB
    374th MSG
    AFIMSC

