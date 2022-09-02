Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFIMSC visits Yokota [Image 11 of 13]

    AFIMSC visits Yokota

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    02.09.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Brooklyn Golightly 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Chief Master Sgt. Hope Skibitsky, center left, Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center command chief, and Chief Master Sgt. Katie McCool, center right, Fifth Air Force command chief, meet before a Fifth Air Force briefing during a site tour at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Feb. 9, 2022. The visit helped familiarize the AFIMSC command team with the 5th Air Force and Yokota Air Base missions while providing opportunities to support enhancement projects. AFIMSC serves as the single intermediate-level headquarters responsible for providing installation and mission support capabilities to all Air Force and Space Force installations. (Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brooklyn Golightly)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.09.2022
    Date Posted: 02.14.2022 23:15
    Photo ID: 7052237
    VIRIN: 220209-F-AE827-1014
    Resolution: 7931x5287
    Size: 10.6 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFIMSC visits Yokota [Image 13 of 13], by A1C Brooklyn Golightly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    AFIMSC visits Yokota
    AFIMSC visits Yokota
    AFIMSC visits Yokota
    AFIMSC visits Yokota
    AFIMSC visits Yokota
    AFIMSC visits Yokota
    AFIMSC visits Yokota
    AFIMSC visits Yokota
    AFIMSC visits Yokota
    AFIMSC visits Yokota
    AFIMSC visits Yokota
    AFIMSC visits Yokota
    AFIMSC visits Yokota

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Pacific Air Forces
    U.S.F.J.
    5th Air Force"
    "374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT