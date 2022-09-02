Maj. Gen. Tom Wilcox, left, Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center commander, meets with Maj. Gen. Leonard Kosinski, Fifth Air Force vice commander, during a site visit at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Feb. 9, 2022. The visit helped familiarize the AFIMSC command team with the 5th Air Force and Yokota Air Base missions while providing opportunities to support enhancement projects. As the AFIMSC commander, Wilcox is responsible for providing installation and mission support capabilities to all Air Force and Space Force installations. (Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brooklyn Golightly)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.09.2022 Date Posted: 02.14.2022 23:14 Photo ID: 7052236 VIRIN: 220209-F-AE827-1010 Resolution: 6892x4595 Size: 6.99 MB Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AFIMSC visits Yokota [Image 13 of 13], by A1C Brooklyn Golightly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.