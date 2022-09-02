Tech. Sgt. James Greuel, left, 374th Security Forces Squadron flight sergeant, briefs Maj. Gen. Tom Wilcox, Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Hope Skibitsky, AFIMSC command chief, on the importance of the Fussa gate during a site visit at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Feb. 9, 2022. Yokota’s Fussa gate is a base entrance point used primarily for vehicle and pedestrian traffic. The tour demonstrated the existing physical protection constraints, while advocating for continued funding for improvements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brieana E. Bolfing)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.09.2022 Date Posted: 02.14.2022 23:14 Photo ID: 7052233 VIRIN: 220209-F-VB704-1554 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 2.14 MB Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AFIMSC visits Yokota [Image 13 of 13], by SrA Brieana Bolfing, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.