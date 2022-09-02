Maj. Gen. Tom Wilcox, Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center commander, center, visits the Samurai Dining Facility during a site visit at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Feb. 9, 2022. Wilcox requested to visit the dining facility, which serves more than 600 Airmen every day and provides for their nutritional needs, to help Airmen stay ready to keep succeeding at the base’s mission of Rapid Airlift. As the AFIMSC commander, Wilcox is responsible for providing installation and mission support capabilities to all Air Force and Space Force installations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brieana E. Bolfing)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.09.2022 Date Posted: 02.14.2022 23:14 Photo ID: 7052234 VIRIN: 220209-F-VB704-1643 Resolution: 5288x3525 Size: 2.23 MB Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AFIMSC visits Yokota [Image 13 of 13], by SrA Brieana Bolfing, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.