    AFIMSC visits Yokota

    AFIMSC visits Yokota

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    02.09.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Brieana Bolfing 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Leadership from 374th Mission Support Group brief Maj. Gen. Tom Wilcox, center, Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center commander, on the base’s contingency towers during a site visit at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Feb. 9, 2022. The MSG provided an overview of Yokota’s ability to support contingency isolation requirements while emphasizing the need for sustainment funding to maintain capacity. As the AFIMSC commander, Wilcox is responsible for providing installation and mission support capabilities to all Air Force and Space Force installations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brieana E. Bolfing)

