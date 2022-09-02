AFIMSC visits Yokota

Maj. Gen. Tom Wilcox, center left, Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center commander, meets with Fifth Air Force leadership during a site visit at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Feb. 9, 2022. The visit helped familiarize the AFIMSC command team with the 5th Air Force and Yokota Air Base missions while providing opportunities to support enhancement projects. The AFIMSC team came to Yokota to assess the needs of the base and Airman for continued mission success. (Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brooklyn Golightly)

