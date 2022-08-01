U.S. Army Reserve Sgt. Edwin Salgado, a Wheeled Vehicle Mechanic (91B), of the 1002nd Quartermaster Company, 373rd Combat Sustainment Support Battalion (CSSB), 211th Regional Support Group (RSG), conducts a road march during the 211th RSG’s 2022 Brigade Best Warrior Competition at La Copa Ranch, Texas, Jan. 6-9, 2022
Sgt. Salgado won the noncommissioned officers’ category and will go on to represent the brigade at higher levels of competition. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Mark Halliday/Released) (This image was cropped to emphasize the subject and balanced for color and light)
|Date Taken:
|01.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.14.2022 01:44
|Photo ID:
|7050833
|VIRIN:
|220108-A-JW448-0012
|Resolution:
|3926x3334
|Size:
|4.22 MB
|Location:
|LA COPA RANCH, TX, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 211th RSG Best Warrior Competition [Image 24 of 24], by CPT Mark Halliday, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
