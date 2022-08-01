211th RSG Best Warrior Competition

U.S. Army Reserve Sgt. Edwin Salgado, a Wheeled Vehicle Mechanic (91B), of the 1002nd Quartermaster Company, 373rd Combat Sustainment Support Battalion (CSSB), 211th Regional Support Group (RSG), conducts a road march during the 211th RSG’s 2022 Brigade Best Warrior Competition at La Copa Ranch, Texas, Jan. 6-9, 2022



Sgt. Salgado won the noncommissioned officers’ category and will go on to represent the brigade at higher levels of competition. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Mark Halliday/Released) (This image was cropped to emphasize the subject and balanced for color and light)

