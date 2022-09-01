Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    211th RSG Best Warrior Competition [Image 20 of 24]

    211th RSG Best Warrior Competition

    LA COPA RANCH, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.09.2022

    Photo by Capt. Mark Halliday 

    4th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary)

    The cadre of the 211th Regional Support Group’s (RSG) 2022 Brigade Best Warrior Competition at La Copa Ranch, Texas, Jan. 6-9, 2022. The winners of the competition will go on to compete at the division level later this year. (U.S. Army photos by Capt. Mark Halliday/Released) (Images were cropped to emphasize the subject and balanced for color)

    Date Taken: 01.09.2022
    Date Posted: 02.14.2022 01:44
    Photo ID: 7050841
    VIRIN: 220109-A-JW448-0021
    Resolution: 5219x2316
    Size: 4.1 MB
    Location: LA COPA RANCH, TX, US
    This work, 211th RSG Best Warrior Competition [Image 24 of 24], by CPT Mark Halliday, identified by DVIDS

    4th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary)
    211th Regional Support Group

