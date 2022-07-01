211th RSG Best Warrior Competition

Pfc. Camron Rodriguez, a Water Treatment Specialist (92W), of the 961st Quartermaster Company, 319th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion (CSSB), 211th Regional Support Group (RSG), negotiates an obstacle during the 211th RSG’s 2022 Brigade Best Warrior Competition at La Copa Ranch, Texas, Jan. 6-9, 2022.



Pfc. Rodriguez won the enlisted category and will go on to represent the brigade at higher levels of competition. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Mark Halliday/Released) (This image was cropped to emphasize the subject and balanced for color and light)

