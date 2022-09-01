Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    211th RSG Best Warrior Competition [Image 19 of 24]

    211th RSG Best Warrior Competition

    LA COPA RANCH, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.09.2022

    Photo by Capt. Mark Halliday 

    4th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary)

    U.S. Army Reserve Pfc. Camron Rodriguez, a Water Treatment Specialist (92W) with 961st Quartermaster Company, 319th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion (CSSB) speaks to Soldiers of the 211th Regional Support Group (RSG) during an award ceremony at La Copa Ranch, Texas, Jan. 9, 2022. Pfc. Rodriguez won the junior enlisted category and will go on to represent the brigade at the next level of competition later this year. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Mark Halliday/Released) (This image was balanced for color)

    Date Taken: 01.09.2022
    Date Posted: 02.14.2022
    Photo ID: 7050840
    VIRIN: 220109-A-JW448-0020
    Location: LA COPA RANCH, TX, US
    4th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary)
    211th Regional Support Group

