U.S. Army Reserve Pfc. Leslee Northcutt, an Intelligence Analyst (45F), of the 319th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion (CSSB), 211th Regional Support Group (RSG), conducts individual movement drills as a part of Army Warrior Tasks (AWT) testing during the 211th RSG’s 2022 Brigade Best Warrior Competition at La Copa Ranch, Texas, Jan. 6-9, 2022
The unit conducted the event to determine which Soldiers would represent the brigade at higher levels of competition. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Mark Halliday/Released) (This image was balanced for color and light)
|Date Taken:
|01.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.14.2022 01:44
|Photo ID:
|7050836
|VIRIN:
|220108-A-JW448-0014
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|4.63 MB
|Location:
|LA COPA RANCH, TX, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 211th RSG Best Warrior Competition [Image 24 of 24], by CPT Mark Halliday, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
