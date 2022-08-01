Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    211th RSG Best Warrior Competition

    211th RSG Best Warrior Competition

    LA COPA RANCH, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2022

    Photo by Capt. Mark Halliday 

    4th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary)

    U.S. Army Reserve Capt. Rick Romo, a Logistics Officer (90A), of the 319th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion (CSSB), 211th Regional Support Group (RSG), performs first-aid as a part of Army Warrior Tasks (AWT) testing during the 211th RSG’s 2022 Brigade Best Warrior Competition at La Copa Ranch, Texas, Jan. 6-9, 2022

    The unit conducted the event to determine which Soldiers would represent the brigade at higher levels of competition. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Mark Halliday/Released) (This image was balanced for color and light)

    4th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary)
    211th Regional Support Group

