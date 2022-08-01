211th RSG Best Warrior Competition

U.S. Army Reserve Capt. Rick Romo, a Logistics Officer (90A), of the 319th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion (CSSB), 211th Regional Support Group (RSG), performs first-aid as a part of Army Warrior Tasks (AWT) testing during the 211th RSG’s 2022 Brigade Best Warrior Competition at La Copa Ranch, Texas, Jan. 6-9, 2022



The unit conducted the event to determine which Soldiers would represent the brigade at higher levels of competition. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Mark Halliday/Released) (This image was balanced for color and light)

Date Taken: 01.08.2022
Location: LA COPA RANCH, TX, US