From left, U.S. Army Reserve Spc. Tyree Cook, an Automated Logistical Specialist (92A), of the 499th Movement Control Team, 373rd Combat Sustainment Support Battalion (CSSB), 211th Regional Support Group (RSG), and Spc. Desmond Lenard, a Petroleum Supply Specialist (92F), of the 1002nd Quartermaster Company, 373rd CSSB, 211th RSG, conduct a road march during the 211th RSG’s 2022 Brigade Best Warrior Competition at La Copa Ranch, Texas, Jan. 6-9, 2022.



The unit conducted the event to determine which Soldiers would represent the brigade at higher levels of competition. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Mark Halliday/Released) (This image was cropped to emphasize the subject and balanced for color and light)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.08.2022 Date Posted: 02.14.2022 01:44 Photo ID: 7050830 VIRIN: 220108-A-JW448-0010 Resolution: 4500x3250 Size: 3.26 MB Location: LA COPA RANCH, TX, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 211th RSG Best Warrior Competition [Image 24 of 24], by CPT Mark Halliday, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.