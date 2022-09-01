The Winners of the 211th Regional Support Group’s (RSG) 2022 Best Warrior Competition pose with their trophies during an award ceremony at La Copa Ranch, Texas, Jan. 9, 2022. From left, Cadet Jonah Stringer, a Reserve Officers Training Corps Cadet (09R) with 242nd Quartermaster Company, 373rd Combat Sustainment Support Battalion (CSSB); Pfc. Camron Rodriguez, a Water Treatment Specialist (92W) with 961st Quartermaster Company, 319th CSSB; and Sgt. Edwin Salgado, a Light Wheeled Vehicle Mechanic (91B) with 1002nd Quartermaster Company, 373rd CSSB. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Mark Halliday/Released) (This image was balanced for color)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.09.2022 Date Posted: 02.14.2022 01:45 Photo ID: 7050844 VIRIN: 220109-A-JW448-0023 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 4.7 MB Location: LA COPA RANCH, TX, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 211th RSG Best Warrior Competition [Image 24 of 24], by CPT Mark Halliday, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.