U.S. Amy Reserve Sgt. Edwin Salgado, a Light Wheeled Vehicle Mechanic (91B) with 1002nd Quartermaster Company, 373rd Combat Sustainment Support Battalion (CSSB) speaks to Soldiers of the 211th Regional Support Group (RSG) during an award ceremony at La Copa Ranch, Texas, Jan. 9, 2022. Sgt. Salgado won the noncommissioned officers’ (NCO) category and will go on to represent the brigade at the next level of competition later this year. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Mark Halliday/Released) (This image was balanced for color)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.09.2022 Date Posted: 02.14.2022 01:44 Photo ID: 7050839 VIRIN: 220109-A-JW448-0019 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 3.75 MB Location: LA COPA RANCH, TX, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 211th RSG Best Warrior Competition [Image 24 of 24], by CPT Mark Halliday, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.