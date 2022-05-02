Shifting focus; 124th prepares for near peer conflicts

Tech. Sgt. Trevan Hooten, a material management journeyman with the 124th Logistics Readiness Squadron, conducts a sweep of the LRS building as part of post attack reconnaissance team during a wing focus exercise Feb. 5, 2022 at Gowen Field, Boise, Idaho. The PAR teams are sent out to look for unexploded ordinance, to check for chemical agents, and to find potential casualties after an attack occurs. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Joshua C. Allmaras)

