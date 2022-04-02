Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Shifting focus; 124th prepares for near peer conflicts [Image 19 of 26]

    Shifting focus; 124th prepares for near peer conflicts

    BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2022

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Joshua Allmaras 

    124th Fighter Wing

    Airmen from the Idaho Air National Guard’s 124th Medical Group’s Critical Care Air Transport Team train hand-in-hand with soldiers from the Idaho Army National Guard’s Detachment 1, Golf Company, 1-168th Aviation Regiment on medical evacuation and helicopter extraction tactics, techniques and procedures Feb. 4, 2022 at Gowen Field, Boise, Idaho. The training not only enhances the soldier’s and Airmen’s combat readiness it enhances their domestic operations skillset. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Joshua C. Allmaras)

    Date Taken: 02.04.2022
    Date Posted: 02.11.2022 01:27
    Photo ID: 7047809
    VIRIN: 220204-Z-IM874-1055
    Resolution: 5290x2976
    Size: 11.84 MB
    Location: BOISE, ID, US 
    This work, Shifting focus; 124th prepares for near peer conflicts [Image 26 of 26], by SMSgt Joshua Allmaras, identified by DVIDS

    Shifting focus; 124th prepares for near peer conflicts
    MEDEVAC
    UH-60
    CCATT
    1-168th Aviation Regiment
    WFE

