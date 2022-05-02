Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Shifting focus; 124th prepares for near peer conflicts [Image 22 of 26]

    Shifting focus; 124th prepares for near peer conflicts

    BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2022

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Joshua Allmaras 

    124th Fighter Wing

    Master Sgt. Gary Lezon-Ferreira, a vehicle management manager with the 124th Logistics Readiness Squadron, operates in MOPP 4 gear at the emergency operations center during a wing focus exercise Feb. 5, 2022 on Gowen Field, Boise, Idaho. Training in MOPP 4 gear familiarizes Airmen with the difficulty of operating in a contested and CBRNE environment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Joshua C. Allmaras)

    Date Taken: 02.05.2022
    Date Posted: 02.11.2022 01:27
    Location: BOISE, ID, US 
    vehicle management
    EOC
    MOPP 4
    WFE
    124th Logistics Squadron

