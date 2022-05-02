Master Sgt. Gary Lezon-Ferreira, a vehicle management manager with the 124th Logistics Readiness Squadron, operates in MOPP 4 gear at the emergency operations center during a wing focus exercise Feb. 5, 2022 on Gowen Field, Boise, Idaho. Training in MOPP 4 gear familiarizes Airmen with the difficulty of operating in a contested and CBRNE environment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Joshua C. Allmaras)
|Date Taken:
|02.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.11.2022 01:27
|Photo ID:
|7047812
|VIRIN:
|220205-Z-IM874-1002
|Resolution:
|3965x2230
|Size:
|4.66 MB
|Location:
|BOISE, ID, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Shifting focus; 124th prepares for near peer conflicts [Image 26 of 26], by SMSgt Joshua Allmaras, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT