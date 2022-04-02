Shifting focus; 124th prepares for near peer conflicts

Tech. Sgt. Roger Jachim, a financial management and comptroller journeyman from the 124th Comptroller Flight, counts simulated money during a wing focus exercise Feb. 4, 2022 at Gowen Field, Boise, Idaho. The money was issued every morning during the exercise to simulate deployed financial management. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Joshua C. Allmaras)
