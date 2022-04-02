Airmen from the Idaho Air National Guard’s 124th Medical Group’s Critical Care Air Transport Team train hand-in-hand with soldiers from the Idaho Army National Guard’s Detachment 1, Golf Company, 1-168th Aviation Regiment on medical evacuation and helicopter extraction tactics, techniques and procedures Feb. 4, 2022 at Gowen Field, Boise, Idaho. The training not only enhances the soldier’s and Airmen’s combat readiness it enhances their domestic operations skillset. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Joshua C. Allmaras)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.04.2022 Date Posted: 02.11.2022 01:27 Photo ID: 7047807 VIRIN: 220204-Z-IM874-1044 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 13.26 MB Location: BOISE, ID, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Shifting focus; 124th prepares for near peer conflicts [Image 26 of 26], by SMSgt Joshua Allmaras, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.