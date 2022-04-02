Shifting focus; 124th prepares for near peer conflicts

Maj. Adam Mundy, a military equal opportunity officer with the 124th Fighter Wing Staff, and Senior Master Sgt. Amethyst Keaten, the quality assurance superintendent with the 124th Force Support Squadron, both don MOPP 2 gear during a wing focus exercise Feb. 4, 2022 at Gowen Field, Boise, Idaho. The two Airmen were responding to an alarm during the exercise. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Joshua C. Allmaras)

