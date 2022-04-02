Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Shifting focus; 124th prepares for near peer conflicts [Image 13 of 26]

    Shifting focus; 124th prepares for near peer conflicts

    BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2022

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Joshua Allmaras 

    124th Fighter Wing

    Maj. Adam Mundy, a military equal opportunity officer with the 124th Fighter Wing Staff, and Senior Master Sgt. Amethyst Keaten, the quality assurance superintendent with the 124th Force Support Squadron, both don MOPP 2 gear during a wing focus exercise Feb. 4, 2022 at Gowen Field, Boise, Idaho. The two Airmen were responding to an alarm during the exercise. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Joshua C. Allmaras)

    Date Taken: 02.04.2022
    Date Posted: 02.11.2022 01:27
    Photo ID: 7047803
    VIRIN: 220204-Z-IM874-1023
    Resolution: 5243x3495
    Size: 9.83 MB
    Location: BOISE, ID, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Shifting focus; 124th prepares for near peer conflicts [Image 26 of 26], by SMSgt Joshua Allmaras, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MOPP
    Idaho Air National Guard
    FSS
    MEO
    WFE

