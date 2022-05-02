Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Shifting focus; 124th prepares for near peer conflicts [Image 24 of 26]

    Shifting focus; 124th prepares for near peer conflicts

    BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2022

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Joshua Allmaras 

    124th Fighter Wing

    Staff Sgt. Kelli Allmaras, a material management journeyman with the 124th Logistics Readiness Squadron, conducts a sweep of the LRS building as part of post attack reconnaissance team during a wing focus exercise Feb. 5, 2022 at Gowen Field, Boise, Idaho. The PAR teams are sent out to look for unexploded ordinance, to check for chemical agents, and to find potential casualties after an attack occurs. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Joshua C. Allmaras)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.05.2022
    Date Posted: 02.11.2022 01:27
    Photo ID: 7047814
    VIRIN: 220205-Z-IM874-1015
    Resolution: 5277x2968
    Size: 7.51 MB
    Location: BOISE, ID, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Shifting focus; 124th prepares for near peer conflicts [Image 26 of 26], by SMSgt Joshua Allmaras, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Shifting focus; 124th prepares for near peer conflicts
    Shifting focus; 124th prepares for near peer conflicts
    Shifting focus; 124th prepares for near peer conflicts
    Shifting focus; 124th prepares for near peer conflicts
    Shifting focus; 124th prepares for near peer conflicts
    Shifting focus; 124th prepares for near peer conflicts
    Shifting focus; 124th prepares for near peer conflicts
    Shifting focus; 124th prepares for near peer conflicts
    Shifting focus; 124th prepares for near peer conflicts
    Shifting focus; 124th prepares for near peer conflicts
    Shifting focus; 124th prepares for near peer conflicts
    Shifting focus; 124th prepares for near peer conflicts
    Shifting focus; 124th prepares for near peer conflicts
    Shifting focus; 124th prepares for near peer conflicts
    Shifting focus; 124th prepares for near peer conflicts
    Shifting focus; 124th prepares for near peer conflicts
    Shifting focus; 124th prepares for near peer conflicts
    Shifting focus; 124th prepares for near peer conflicts
    Shifting focus; 124th prepares for near peer conflicts
    Shifting focus; 124th prepares for near peer conflicts
    Shifting focus; 124th prepares for near peer conflicts
    Shifting focus; 124th prepares for near peer conflicts
    Shifting focus; 124th prepares for near peer conflicts
    Shifting focus; 124th prepares for near peer conflicts
    Shifting focus; 124th prepares for near peer conflicts
    Shifting focus; 124th prepares for near peer conflicts

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MOPP 4
    PAR Team
    124th Logistics Readiness Squadron
    WFE
    Post attack

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT