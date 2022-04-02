An A-10 Thunderbolt II from the Idaho Air National Guard’s 124th Fighter Wing takes off from Gowen Field, Boise, Idaho, Feb. 4, 2022 during a wing focus exercise. The aircraft would later land and be turned around during an integrated combat turn. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Joshua C. Allmaras)
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.11.2022 01:27
|Photo ID:
|7047802
|VIRIN:
|220204-Z-IM874-1035
|Resolution:
|4955x2787
|Size:
|5.74 MB
|Location:
|BOISE, ID, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Shifting focus; 124th prepares for near peer conflicts [Image 26 of 26], by SMSgt Joshua Allmaras
