Shifting focus; 124th prepares for near peer conflicts

An A-10 Thunderbolt II from the Idaho Air National Guard’s 124th Fighter Wing takes off from Gowen Field, Boise, Idaho, Feb. 4, 2022 during a wing focus exercise. The aircraft would later land and be turned around during an integrated combat turn. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Joshua C. Allmaras)

