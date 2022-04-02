Shifting focus; 124th prepares for near peer conflicts

Airmen from the Idaho Air National Guard’s 124th Fighter Wing operate in MOPP 2 gear at the emergency operations center during a wing focus exercise Feb. 4, 2022 on Gowen Field, Boise, Idaho. The EOC has representatives from most major organizations in the wing and is used to coordinate emergency response. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Joshua C. Allmaras)

