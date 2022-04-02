Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Shifting focus; 124th prepares for near peer conflicts [Image 15 of 26]

    Shifting focus; 124th prepares for near peer conflicts

    BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2022

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Joshua Allmaras 

    124th Fighter Wing

    Airmen from the Idaho Air National Guard’s 124th Fighter Wing operate in MOPP 2 gear at the emergency operations center during a wing focus exercise Feb. 4, 2022 on Gowen Field, Boise, Idaho. The EOC has representatives from most major organizations in the wing and is used to coordinate emergency response. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Joshua C. Allmaras)

    Date Taken: 02.04.2022
    Date Posted: 02.11.2022 01:27
    Photo ID: 7047805
    VIRIN: 220204-Z-IM874-1029
    Resolution: 4817x2710
    Size: 7.81 MB
    Location: BOISE, ID, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Shifting focus; 124th prepares for near peer conflicts [Image 26 of 26], by SMSgt Joshua Allmaras, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Emergency Operations Center
    EOC
    Idaho Air National Guard
    MOPP 2
    WFE

