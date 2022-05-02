Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Shifting focus; 124th prepares for near peer conflicts [Image 23 of 26]

    Shifting focus; 124th prepares for near peer conflicts

    BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2022

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Joshua Allmaras 

    124th Fighter Wing

    An Airman from the Idaho Air National Guard’s 124th Maintenance Group works on a computer in MOPP 4 gear in the emergency operations center during a wing focus exercise Feb. 5, 2022 at Gowen Field, Boise, Idaho. The exercise tested the Airman’s ability to operate in all phases of MOPP gear. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Joshua C. Allmaras)

    Date Taken: 02.05.2022
    Date Posted: 02.11.2022 01:27
    Photo ID: 7047813
    VIRIN: 220205-Z-IM874-1006
    Resolution: 4863x3242
    Size: 9.51 MB
    Location: BOISE, ID, US 
    This work, Shifting focus; 124th prepares for near peer conflicts [Image 26 of 26], by SMSgt Joshua Allmaras, identified by DVIDS

    EOC
    MOPP 4
    124th Maintenance Group
    WFE

