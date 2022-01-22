U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Michael Lindia, left, a horizontal construction engineer assigned to the 247th Engineer Detachment, 192nd Engineer Battalion, Connecticut Army National Guard, presents a U.S. Army Noncommissioned Officer's Sword to U.S. Army 1st. Sgt. Ronald Smith, right, the outgoing noncommissioned officer in charge of the 247th Engineer Detachment, 192nd Engineer Battalion, Connecticut Army National Guard during a change of responsibility ceremony at the Connecticut National Guard Readiness Center, Norwich, Connecticut, Jan. 22nd, 2022. The Noncommissioned Officer's Sword, or NCO Sword, was adopted by the U.S. Army in 1840 and has been worn by U.S. Army sergeants for over 100 years.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.22.2022 Date Posted: 01.26.2022 15:37 Photo ID: 7023664 VIRIN: 220122-Z-QC464-1052 Resolution: 1080x720 Size: 486.68 KB Location: NORWICH, CT, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 247th Engineer Detachment (Well Drilling) wishes farewell during Change of Responsibility ceremony [Image 14 of 14], by SGT Matthew Lucibello, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.