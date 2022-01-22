247th Engineer Detachment (Well Drilling) wishes farewell during Change of Responsibility ceremony

U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Ronald Smith, the outgoing noncommissioned officer in charge of the 247th Engineer Detachment, 192nd Engineer Battalion, Connecticut Army National Guard, holds the 247th Engineer Detachment guidon during a change of responsibility ceremony at the Connecticut National Guard Readiness Center, Norwich, Connecticut, Jan. 22nd, 2022. The guidon is passed from the outgoing noncommissioned officer in charge to the incoming noncommissioned officer in charge to symbolize the change of responsibilities as leaders transition units.

