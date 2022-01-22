U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Christopher McAllister, a horizontal construction engineer assigned to the 247th Engineer Detachment, 192nd Engineer Battalion, Connecticut Army National Guard, holds the 247th Engineer Detachment guidon during a change of responsibility ceremony at the Connecticut National Guard Readiness Center, Norwich, Connecticut, Jan. 22nd, 2022. McAllister is the last to receive the guidon before the conclusion of the ceremony.
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2022 15:37
|Photo ID:
|7023654
|VIRIN:
|220122-Z-QC464-1040
|Resolution:
|1080x720
|Size:
|513.54 KB
|Location:
|NORWICH, CT, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 247th Engineer Detachment (Well Drilling) wishes farewell during Change of Responsibility ceremony [Image 14 of 14], by SGT Matthew Lucibello, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
