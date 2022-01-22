247th Engineer Detachment (Well Drilling) wishes farewell during Change of Responsibility ceremony

U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Devin Cowperthwaite, the incoming noncommissioned officer in charge of the 247th Engineer Detachment, 192nd Engineer Battalion, Connecticut Army National Guard, addresses soldiers of the detachment during a change of responsibility ceremony at the Connecticut National Guard Readiness Center, Norwich, Connecticut, Jan. 22nd, 2022. As the noncommissioned officer in charge, Cowperthwaite is responsible for the welfare and training of the soldiers in the detachment.

