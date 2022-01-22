U.S. Army soldiers assigned to the 247th Engineer Detachment, 192nd Engineer Battalion, Connecticut Army National Guard, present arms during a change of responsibility ceremony at Connecticut National Guard Readiness Center, Norwich, Connecticut, Jan. 22nd, 2022. At the front of the detachment is the guidon bearer, who carries a guidon, a swallow-tailed marker flag that represents the unit. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Matthew Lucibello)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.22.2022 Date Posted: 01.26.2022 15:37 Photo ID: 7023646 VIRIN: 220122-Z-QC464-1014 Resolution: 1080x720 Size: 579.93 KB Location: NORWICH, CT, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 247th Engineer Detachment (Well Drilling) wishes farewell during Change of Responsibility ceremony [Image 14 of 14], by SGT Matthew Lucibello, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.