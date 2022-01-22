247th Engineer Detachment (Well Drilling) wishes farewell during Change of Responsibility ceremony

U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Ronald Smith, the outgoing noncommissioned officer in charge of the 247th Engineer Detachment, 192nd Engineer Battalion, Connecticut Army National Guard, stands behind a podium during a change of responsibility ceremony at the Connecticut National Guard Readiness Center, Norwich, Connecticut, Jan. 22nd, 2022. After a farewell speech, Smith would be promoted to the rank of First Sergeant.

