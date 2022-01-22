U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Ronald Smith, the outgoing noncommissioned officer in charge of the 247th Engineer Detachment, 192nd Engineer Battalion, Connecticut Army National Guard, stands behind a podium during a change of responsibility ceremony at the Connecticut National Guard Readiness Center, Norwich, Connecticut, Jan. 22nd, 2022. After a farewell speech, Smith would be promoted to the rank of First Sergeant.
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2022 15:37
|Photo ID:
|7023655
|VIRIN:
|220122-Z-QC464-1041
|Resolution:
|1080x720
|Size:
|487.92 KB
|Location:
|NORWICH, CT, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 247th Engineer Detachment (Well Drilling) wishes farewell during Change of Responsibility ceremony [Image 14 of 14], by SGT Matthew Lucibello, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
