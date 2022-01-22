Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    247th Engineer Detachment (Well Drilling) wishes farewell during Change of Responsibility ceremony [Image 4 of 14]

    247th Engineer Detachment (Well Drilling) wishes farewell during Change of Responsibility ceremony

    NORWICH, CT, UNITED STATES

    01.22.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Matthew Lucibello 

    130th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Spc. Donald Grande, a horizontal construction engineer assigned to the 247th Engineer Detachment, 192nd Engineer Battalion, Connecticut Army National Guard, stands at parade rest during a change of responsibility ceremony at the Connecticut National Guard Readiness Center, Norwich, Connecticut, Jan. 22nd, 2022. Change of responsibility ceremonies formalize the changing of commanding noncommissioned officers in a military unit. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Matthew Lucibello)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 247th Engineer Detachment (Well Drilling) wishes farewell during Change of Responsibility ceremony [Image 14 of 14], by SGT Matthew Lucibello, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    National Guard
    Connecticut Army National Guard
    Connecticut's Home Team
    192nd Engineer Battalion
    CT Army Guard
    247th Engineer Detachment

