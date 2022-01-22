247th Engineer Detachment (Well Drilling) wishes farewell during Change of Responsibility ceremony

U.S. Army Spc. Donald Grande, a horizontal construction engineer assigned to the 247th Engineer Detachment, 192nd Engineer Battalion, Connecticut Army National Guard, stands at parade rest during a change of responsibility ceremony at the Connecticut National Guard Readiness Center, Norwich, Connecticut, Jan. 22nd, 2022. Change of responsibility ceremonies formalize the changing of commanding noncommissioned officers in a military unit. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Matthew Lucibello)

