247th Engineer Detachment (Well Drilling) wishes farewell during Change of Responsibility ceremony

U.S. Army Capt. Peter Caless, left, commanding officer of the 248th Engineer Company, 192nd Engineer Battalion, Connecticut Army National Guard, receives the 247th Engineer Detachment guidon from U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Ronald Smith, right, the outgoing first sergeant of the 247th Engineer Detachment, 192nd Engineer Battalion, Connecticut Army National Guard, during a change of responsibility ceremony at the Connecticut National Guard Readiness Center, Norwich, Connecticut, Jan. 22nd, 2022. Smith is the outgoing noncommissioned officer in charge of the detachment.

