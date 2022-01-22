U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Ronald Smith, left, the outgoing noncommissioned officer in charge of the 247th Engineer Detachment, 192nd Engineer Battalion, Connecticut Army National Guard, is promoted to the rank of 1st Sgt. by U.S. Army Capt. Peter Caless, right, commanding officer of the 248th Engineer Company, 192nd Engineer Battalion, Connecticut Army National Guard, during a promotion ceremony at the Connecticut National Guard Readiness Center, Norwich, Connecticut, Jan. 22nd, 2022. First Sergeants are the highest ranking enlisted soldiers at the company level.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.22.2022 Date Posted: 01.26.2022 15:37 Photo ID: 7023662 VIRIN: 220122-Z-QC464-1049 Resolution: 1080x720 Size: 577.09 KB Location: NORWICH, CT, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 247th Engineer Detachment (Well Drilling) wishes farewell during Change of Responsibility ceremony [Image 14 of 14], by SGT Matthew Lucibello, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.