247th Engineer Detachment (Well Drilling) wishes farewell during Change of Responsibility ceremony

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Christopher McAllister, left, a horizontal construction engineer assigned to the 247th Engineer Detachment, 192nd Engineer Battalion, Connecticut Army National Guard, receives the 247th Engineer Detachment guidon from U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Devin Cowperthwaite, right, the incoming noncommissioned officer in charge of the 247th Engineer Detachment, 192nd Engineer Battalion, Connecticut Army National Guard, during a change of responsibility ceremony at the Connecticut National Guard Readiness Center, Norwich, Connecticut, Jan. 22nd, 2022. McAllister is at the head of the detachment and would take possession of the guidon in order to transfer it to the guidon bearer.

