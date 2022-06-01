PACAF key spouses visit JBER

Theresa Nedrow, left, Fisher House of Alaska house manager, Cindy Wilsbach, second from left, first lady of Pacific Air Forces, Dr. Doniel Wolfe, third from left, spouse of the PACAF command chief, and key spouses discuss the effects of COVID-19 on Fisher House of Alaska operations at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Jan. 6, 2022. Key spouses from PACAF and JBER met with a variety of organizations during a three-day visit focused on improving quality of life for military members and their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Samuel Colvin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.06.2022 Date Posted: 01.18.2022 Photo ID: 7014807 Resolution: 6543x4674 Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US