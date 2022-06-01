PACAF key spouses visit JBER

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Lance Brennan, left, the 673d Security Forces Squadron Military Working Dog trainer supervisor, speaks to Cindy Wilsbach, second from right, first lady of Pacific Air Forces, and Dr. Doniel Wolfe, right, spouse of the Pacific Air Forces command chief, at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Jan. 6, 2022. Brennan explained MWD kennel operations to deepen the spouses’ understanding of the unit’s operational responsibility at JBER during their three-day visit focused on improving quality of life for military members and their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Samuel Colvin)

