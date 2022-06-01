Members of the 673d Security Forces Squadron Military Working Dog team demonstrate MWD operations and capabilities for Pacific Air Forces and Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson key spouses at JBER, Alaska, Jan. 6, 2022. The demonstration was held to deepen the spouses’ understanding of a MWD handler’s operational responsibility at JBER during their three-day visit focused on improving quality of life for military members and their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Samuel Colvin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.06.2022 Date Posted: 01.18.2022 18:05 Photo ID: 7014803 VIRIN: 220106-F-YL679-1313 Resolution: 5458x3899 Size: 10.38 MB Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, PACAF key spouses visit JBER [Image 14 of 14], by SrA Samuel Colvin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.