Members of the 673d Security Forces Squadron Military Working Dog team demonstrate MWD operations and capabilities for Pacific Air Forces and Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson key spouses at JBER, Alaska, Jan. 6, 2022. The demonstration was held to deepen the spouses’ understanding of a MWD handler’s operational responsibility at JBER during their three-day visit focused on improving quality of life for military members and their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Samuel Colvin)
|Date Taken:
|01.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.18.2022 18:05
|Photo ID:
|7014803
|VIRIN:
|220106-F-YL679-1313
|Resolution:
|5458x3899
|Size:
|10.38 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|1
This work, PACAF key spouses visit JBER [Image 14 of 14], by SrA Samuel Colvin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
PACAF command team, spouses visit JBER
LEAVE A COMMENT