U.S. Air Force Gen. Ken Wilsbach, Pacific Air Forces commander, prepares to taxi during an F-22 Raptor sortie at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Jan. 7, 2022. Wilsbach is a command pilot with more than 5,000 flight hours, primarily in the F-15C, MC-12 and F-22. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Andrew Britten)
|Date Taken:
|01.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.18.2022 18:05
|Photo ID:
|7014792
|VIRIN:
|220107-F-KB004-1076
|Resolution:
|1920x1080
|Size:
|1.27 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|1
This work, COMPACAF Visits JBER [Image 14 of 14], by A1C Andrew Britten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
